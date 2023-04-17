How the Broncos WRs matchup vs the rest of the NFL in 2023
The Denver Broncos can have a great season in 2023, but how does that happen? The offense needs to find that next gear and have a WAY better outing compared to last season. One key to the offense making that next step is the wide receiver group. With Sean Payton now calling the plays, the wideouts should all be in for an amazing season. There is no debate, the Broncos have tons of talent at that position, but how does that matchup against the rest of the league?
The Broncos do not have a clear WR1, which might not be an issue. Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton are the top two options for Russell Wilson. WR3 Tim Patrick will be coming off of a torn ACL that he suffered last summer. Then there are two more weapons, KJ Hamler and Marquez Callaway. If these players stay healthy, it could be one of the strongest WR corps in the NFL.
Jerry Jeudy is coming off of his most productive season in the NFL, with almost one thousand yards and six touchdowns. In the 2022 season, Jeudy had a career-high in touches with 71. The more times he touches the ball, the better it is for the offense. Jeudy is such a threat to opposing teams when he is in the open field, which we will see more of in the 2023 season with Sean Payton under the realm.
Courtland Sutton is entering his sixth season with the Broncos, making him the longest-tenured wide receiver on the team. Sutton has had multiple solid seasons, but there is going to be pressure for him to produce big-time numbers in 2023. With his skill set, this could be done under a new-look offense. With Sutton almost being dealt to the Baltimore Ravens, he will have something to prove this season.
The Broncos are getting back one of their favorite players in Tim Patrick. Patrick is coming off a torn ACL that he suffered last August. For the 2023 season, we will be seeing a lot of no. 81. Another player who the Broncos are getting back from an injury is KJ Hamler. The young wideout has shown glimpses of what he can do. The biggest thing for him is staying healthy. The Broncos have recently signed Marquez Callaway to a deal. Sean Payton and Callaway have experience together, so this deal made sense. We should expect Callaway to have a solid role on this team.
So how does the Broncos WR corps compare to the rest of the NFL?
In the AFC, I see only four teams where you can argue that they have a better WR corps than the Broncos. These teams are the Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Los Angles Chargers. These four teams either have elite depth at the position and/or have an elite WR1.
In the NFC, there are three teams that have a better receiving attack than the Broncos. These teams are the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Without a doubt, those teams have great depth at the position. For the rest of the NFC, the Broncos can go toe to toe with any team.
Overall, the Denver Broncos should be ranked in the top half of the NFL for the WR position. It feels like the Broncos WRs all have a chip on their shoulder after the offseason rumors. This could mean that they are ready to ball out in 2023.