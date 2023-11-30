How the Broncos have already eclipsed 2022's win total
By Jack Ramsey
2) Russell Wilson, Let's Ride
Russell Wilson should be one of the leaders in the clubhouse for the NFL Comeback Player of the Year. Wilson, freshly signed onto the biggest contract in Broncos' history, played the worst year of football in his career in 2022. In 17 games, Wilson threw just 16 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, and went just 4-11 as a starter. Wilson set career lows in virtually every major category and was considered to be arguably the worst contract in the NFL as a whole. Wilson reportedly lost 15 pounds over the offseason. Wilson, now paired with Sean Payton, is playing much better football and is on a heater.
Wilson, through 11 games, has already won two more games than he did in 2022, has thrown 20 touchdowns, with just four interceptions, and is playing his best football since his Seahawks days. For one, Wilson is converting in the red zone and protecting the ball. Wilson has thrown 17 touchdowns in the red zone and is yet to throw a touchdown in the same area. Wilson's TD percentage sits at 6.3 percnet, the highest mark in the NFL.
His 1.3 interception percentage is also the best mark in the NFL at the moment. Wilson is outputting arguably the most efficient quarterbacking of his career and is a massive reason the Broncos are in contention for a playoff spot, a once unthinkable thought.