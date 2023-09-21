How can the Denver Broncos upset the Dolphins in Week 3?
Is there really a way the Broncos can upset the Miami Dolphins on the road? Will the Broncos struggling defense be able to stop the best offense in the league statistically?
2. Have a good and consistent run game from the first snap
Establishing a good and consistent run game with Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine from the beginning of the game will be key for the Broncos, due to multiple reasons. The Broncos signed tackle Mike McGlinchey who is a great run blocker, and guard Ben Powers. Additionally, Quinn Meinerz has been the second-highest-graded offensive guard so far in the season by Pro Football Focus, and Javonte Williams has looked more comfortable, so why not establish a consistent running game?
By establishing a consistent run game since the beginning of the game, the Broncos will be able to easily run the clock and they will avoid having the defense on the field.
The Miami Dolphins allowed 239 rushing yards to the Chargers on 41 attempts, which is 5.83 yards per attempt, and they allowed 88 rushing yards to the Patriots in 25 attempts, which is 3.52 yards per attempt. Which on average is 33 attempts for 163.5 yards and 4.95 yards per carry per game. Miami has allowed four rushing touchdowns in their first two games.