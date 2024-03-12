How the Broncos were one of the winners of day one of NFL free agency
By Jack Ramsey
The Denver Broncos were uncharacteristically quiet on day one of NFL free agency. The team signed safety Brandon Jones to a three-year deal, re-signed kicker Wil Lutz to a two-year deal, and... that's it. The Broncos remained inactive in the first wave of free agency, and figure to be calculated spenders for 2024. The Broncos' inactivity could set the team up for better long-term health, which makes them a major winner of day one.
Most notably, the Broncos did not agree to terms with free agent quarterbacks Kirk Cousins (to Atlanta at 4 years, $160 million), Sam Darnold (Minnesota, 1 year $10 million), or Gardner Minshew (to Las Vegas, two years $15 million). The Broncos remain with just Ben DiNucci and Jarrett Stidham on their roster for 2024, and remain tied to wanting to add a veteran backup and drafting a quarterback in the draft.
The Broncos not overpaying for a risk at the position also shows another sign of organizational growth, considering an unneeded risk at the position is what has set the Broncos back several years in the first place.
Finally, the Broncos held back from wild spending in free agency, something that the team has partaken in during recent free agency periods. The only external contract the Broncos handed out yesterday was to former Dolphins safety Brandon Jones, who figures to be one of three safeties to receive the brunt of the playing time in Denver in 2023.
As several massive contracts flew off the board, the Broncos stood pat in their lack of spending. While this could be frustrating, it wouldn't make sense for the Broncos to be committing to massive deals while entering the first year of a rebuild and needing to extend multiple top-tier starters on their roster, including corner Pat Surtain and guard Quinn Meinerz.
Assuming this saved money goes to that front, this is another win for the Broncos.