How the AFC Wild Card picture should shape up
By Jack Ramsey
Scenario Three: Bills Domination
BUF: @ LAC, vs NE, @ MIA (3-0),
HOU: vs CLE, vs TEN, @ IND (3-0)
PIT: vs CIN, @ SEA, @ BAL (0-3)
CIN: @ PIT, vs KC, vs CLE (1-2)
IND: @ ATL, vs LV, vs HOU (2-1)
DEN: vs NE, vs LAC, @ LV (3-0)
JAX: @ TB, vs CAR, @ TEN (2-1)
MIA: vs DAL, @ BAL, vs BUF (1-2)
Let's go back to our first scenario, but change just one outcome: The Bills beat the Dolphins in week 18 and win out. If the Dolphins go 1-1 against the Ravens and Cowboys but lose in week 18, this forms some kind of doomsday for the Broncos:
The Bills win the east, Dolphins take the 6th seed, Texans the 7th, and the Broncos are the first team out of the playoffs. Needless to say, the Dolphins need to win the AFC East for the Broncos to have a legitimate shot at the playoffs. Moving the Dolphins into the wild card picture would destroy any hopes of the Broncos making the playoffs.