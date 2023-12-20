How the AFC Wild Card picture should shape up
By Jack Ramsey
Scenario One: The most likely (Favorites win every game)
BUF: @ LAC, vs NE, @ MIA (2-1),
HOU: vs CLE, vs TEN, @ IND (3-0)
PIT: vs CIN, @ SEA, @ BAL (0-3)
CIN: @ PIT, vs KC, vs CLE (1-2)
IND: @ ATL, vs LV, vs HOU (2-1)
DEN: vs NE, vs LAC, @ LV (3-0)
JAX: @ TB, vs CAR, @ TEN (2-1)
In this scenario, the Texans win the AFC South, the Browns claim the fifth seed at 10-7, the Broncos take the sixth at 10-7, and the Jaguars take the 7th seed, also at 10-7. 10-7 Indianapolis and Buffalo would miss the playoffs, along with the 9-8 Bengals.
Scenario Two: North and South Chaos
BUF: @ LAC, vs NE, @ MIA (2-1),
HOU: vs CLE, vs TEN, @ IND (1-2)
PIT: vs CIN, @ SEA, @ BAL (1-2)
CIN: @ PIT, vs KC, vs CLE (0-3)
IND: @ ATL, vs LV, vs HOU (1-2)
DEN: vs NE, vs LAC, @ LV (3-0)
JAX: @ TB, vs CAR, @ TEN (3-0)
Lets get a little crazy. Lets say the Steelers, playing for their playoff lives, knock off the Bengals this upcoming week. Same can be said for the Falcons at home against the Colts. Cleveland and Joe Flacco keep rolling in Houston, the Jags silence Baker, and then the scrappy Colts win at home against Houston in week 18. In this scenario, the Broncos are the 7 seed, Texans the 6, Browns the 5, and the Jags win the South.