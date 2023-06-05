Here's why you should expect the Broncos to make the playoffs in 2023
3. Their schedule in 2023 is very favorable
I've touched on why I think the Denver Broncos' schedule in 2023 is favorable for them, and I think if they're a good enough team in 2023, they'll be able to take advantage of that, but some things that stick out to me about the schedule include:
-Nine home games
-No international games
-Games against KC are early in the season
-Bye week comes right in the middle of the season
-No overly tough stretch of games to begin or end the season
Their schedule is one that I'd hope they could take advantage of. I like their chances to start 3-1 and am predicting them to go into their bye week with a 5-3 record. Their schedule is a bit on the harder side because they are in the AFC West, but it's not like the Chiefs, Chargers, and Raiders aren't playing a similar slate of opponents themselves.