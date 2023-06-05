Here's why you should expect the Broncos to make the playoffs in 2023
Here's why you should expect the Broncos to make the playoffs in 2023
2. Broncos have talent at the most important positions in football
Some of the most important positions in the modern-day NFL include quarterback, wide receiver, left tackle, cornerback, and EDGE rusher. Well, fortunately for the Broncos, they've got talent at each position that I believe to be the most important to the success of a team.
I'm still buying into the Russell Wilson of old that we saw in Seattle. He's got elite talent and I still think it's there. Denver also sports what is now a deep and talented wide receiver room that will see the return of Tim Patrick. Marvin Mims Jr and Marquez Callaway are also fine additions that may give the Broncos a whopping five competent options at this position.
I think Garett Bolles is at least an average left tackle in the NFL, and I believe quite a few teams would love to have average LT play. There is a huge shortage of quality offensive linemen in the NFL, and even if you don't think Bolles can return to his 2020 ways, I still think it's fair to say that he's competent.
Cornerback, well, need I say more? Patrick Surtain II is the best CB in the business. K'Waun Williams is an excellent slot cornerback. Damarri Mathis showed some promise in year one that should hopefully carry into year two, and Riley Moss is an intriguing addition from the 2023 NFL Draft.
The pass rush is definitely something that is up for debate. It's the most unproven spot on the defense right now and might be the weakest part of the roster. It's easy to say that Randy Gregory and Baron Browning can be a scary duo if Gregory can stay on the field and if Browning can take a step forward in year three.
The room does have potential and I think it can turn into a middle of the pack unit at least.