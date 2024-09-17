Here's how to fix the Denver Broncos WR room in the 2025 offseason
Step 4: Make a tough decision between Marvin Mims Jr, Devaughn Vele, and Josh Reynolds
The last thing the Broncos may have to do is make a tough decision between Marvin Mims Jr, Devaughn Vele, and Josh Reynolds. The roster construction may not be able to have all of Higgins, Johnson, Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims Jr, Devaughn Vele, and Josh Reynolds.
Now yes, the Broncos could keep six wide receivers on the roster, but their initial 53-man roster only included five. Given that other positions on offense are going to need some love like running back, tight end, and offensive line, Denver bringing in two wide receivers and parting with two could be their game plan.
If the team did have to say goodbye to one of Mims, Vele, and Reynolds, it would probably be Reynolds, but as of now, through two weeks in the 2024 NFL Season, Reynolds has actually been the most productive wide receiver by far, so if that trend keeps up, I suppose we could see the Broncos keep all six on the active roster heading into the 2025 NFL Season.
Step 5: Roll out a WR room in 2025 of Tee Higgins, Troy Franklin, Tez Johnson, and two of Marvin Mims Jr, Devaughn Vele, and Josh Reynolds
Step 5 might be redundant if the Denver Broncos want to keep all six. But the main point I am trying to drive home here is that the team must be aggressive at the position in the offseason, period. This unit is simply not working and needs another overhaul. A lot of this blame needs to go on the shoulders of George Paton, who depleted the Denver Broncos draft capital over the last few seasons due to the trade for Russell Wilson.
And the failed Nathaniel Hackett fired basically forced Paton to trade even more capital to acquire Sean Payton. This has left certain Broncos position groups quite weak. In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Broncos will have their first and second-round picks, and I am thinking they will keep both.
There isn't any reason to trade either away unless Denver is able to get a top-end player. For example, if the Cincinnati Bengals would be shopping Ja'Marr Chase next offseason, the Broncos could make a move.
But overall, the Broncos just need to be aggressive in fixing this unit once and for all.