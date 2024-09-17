Here's how to fix the Denver Broncos WR room in the 2025 offseason
Step 2: Sign Tee Higgins in free agency
The next step here is to sign WR Tee Higgins in free agency. Higgins signed the franchise tag this offseason and is making just under $22 million. The Cincinnati Bengals are notorious for not paying their players, but did make a huge exception for Joe Burrow. They were not able to get a deal done with stud WR Ja'Marr Chase, so to me, the writing is on the wall for Higgins to depart in 2025.
He'd be just 26 years old next offseason and, across his career thus far, has averaged 75 receptions, 1,080 yards, and seven touchdowns per 17-game season. He's got two 1,000-yard seasons to his credit and averages 4.4 receptions per game and 63.5 yards per game. Higgins is very good and has been playing in the shadow of Ja'Marr Chase for multiple years now, so he's likely waiting for a chance to be a true WR1 on a new team.
That new team should be the Denver Broncos. Higgins is 6'4" but has no issue separating, so just because he's a larger target does not mean he can't separate. The Broncos would effectively replace Sutton with Higgins which is most definitely a winning formula.
Step 3: Draft Oregon WR Tez Johnson
Tez Johnson and Bo Nix are extremely close:
"When Johnson came to Pinson Valley High School, he was a sub-150-pound kid who would sometimes get into trouble. But on the football field, his teammate Bo Nix saw potential, and he relayed that potential to his coach and father, Patrick Nix.- Ian Cummings
Johnson’s mother and the Nix family would eventually collaborate on an agreement where Johnson would stay with the Nixes to steady the ground beneath his feet and give him an environment to flourish in.
Now, Johnson calls the Nixes his adoptive family. Bo — who was selected 12th overall by the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Draft — is unofficially his adoptive brother."
This wouldn't just be a fun story,, as Tez Johnson is a legitimate player and is going to go very high in the 2025 NFL Draft. Ian Cummings outlined some of Johnson's strengths here:
"Instant accelerator with unique long-strider range and blistering deep speed.- Ian Cummings
Able to throttle up on demand and attack open zones with his searing explosiveness.
Energized short-area mover who can offset with rapid feet and then capitalize with burst.
Sheer speed can spook defenders upfield, as well as make him a potent vertical threat."
Tez Johnson is 5'10" and just 160 pounds, but he's got all the tools of being a true burner at the next level, and given the Broncos need for that type of player coupled with the chemistry he likely has with Bo Nix, Tez Johnson would be a great fit for the team and would make the Denver Broncos offense a lot better.
Adding both Tee Higgins and Tez Johnson in the 2025 NFL Offseason could be how the Broncos truly fix their WR woes.