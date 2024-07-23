Here are the three best moves of the George Paton era with the Broncos
Denver Broncos General Manager George Paton has had an up and down tenure with the team, but what have been his three best moves to date? Many argued that Denver should have led Paton go following the disaster of Russell Wilson's era with the Broncos, and I do not disagree there. The idea from many was that Sean Payton would bring in someone he has worked with before dating back to his days with the New Orleans Saints.
Well, the duo of Paton and Payton seem to be sticking together, and while George Paton has not had the best tenure with the team, there are a few moves that stick out as being the very best during his era with the Denver Broncos, which began after the 2020 NFL Season.
Let's dive into the three best moves George Paton has made during his era with the Denver Broncos.
Drafting Patrick Surtain II
Arguably the best defensive back in the NFL, cornerback Patrick Surtain was a slam-dunk pick by GM George Paton in the 2021 NFL Draft. When the Broncos ninth overall pick came on the clock, many were hoping that the team would draft QBs Justin Fields or Mac Jones, as they had just recently traded for Teddy Bridgewater.
The QB room at this point was Bridgewater and Drew Lock, who was just coming off of a rough year in 2020. However, neither Fields or Jones have proven to be franchise QBs in the NFL, and I think a few years later, it's clear that Paton made the right move to take Surtain. He is the best cornerback in the NFL and should soon sign a deal to make him the highest-paid at his position in the NFL.
Broncos fans who were mad that Denver picked Surtain over Fields or Jones are surely not nearly as irritated now, right?