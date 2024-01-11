Handing out the Denver Broncos 2023 season awards
The Denver Broncos missed the playoffs in Sean Payton's first season as head coach of the Denver Broncos, but it was still considered a successful season by some. Who takes home this year's awards?
Team MVP: Courtland Sutton
It was hard to name a Most Valuable Player for this team because no one really stood out above the rest.
The defense played well together despite not having a top-flight edge rusher or a dominant defensive lineman. Wilson had decent numbers but again, his benching skews things.
So I will go with Sutton here again and it's mainly for the fact that he found the end zone 10 times this season. Not only that, but when the team needed a play, he was the one to provide it.
The catch against the Bills was chosen as the play of the year but Sutton had amazing catches against the Los Angeles Chargers and this one against the Minnesota Vikings, that ultimately decided the game, that could have won that award as well.
Sutton wasn't incredible, but he did do enough to have some great things to build on going into the 2024 season.