Handing out the Denver Broncos 2023 season awards
The Denver Broncos missed the playoffs in Sean Payton's first season as head coach of the Denver Broncos, but it was still considered a successful season by some. Who takes home this year's awards?
Play of the Year: Courtland Sutton TD catch against the Bills
The Broncos faced the Buffalo Bills in November on Monday Night Football, a game very few people were giving them a chance to win. But in the second quarter of that game, Wilson and Sutton combined for the team's best play all year.
Leading 3-0, Wilson took the snap on 4th-and-2 from the Bills' 7-yard line. Facing pressure, Wilson spun around and just flung the ball toward the sideline in the back of the end zone. It appeared that he was throwing the ball away, but Sutton was able to catch it.
At first glance, it didn't seem like it was even worth reviewing. Sutton hauled it in, but no way did he have his feet in bounds. Except he did.
That is a phenomenal job of having the awareness to not only catch that ball but to also drag his feet. But Sutton doesn't win this award alone, he will share it with Russ because that throw, while some would consider it lucky, was as good as it gets.
Terrific play for the team and without it, their improbably road win over the Bills is not possible.