Handing out the Denver Broncos 2023 season awards
The Denver Broncos missed the playoffs in Sean Payton's first season as head coach of the Denver Broncos, but it was still considered a successful season by some. Who takes home this year's awards?
Comeback Player of the Year: Ja'Quan McMillian
It would be fair to put Russell Wilson here as the Broncos' quarterback looked a lot better at times than he did in 2022, but his benching toward the end of the season changed things.
At one time, Russ was being considered a candidate for the league's comeback player of the year, but the way his tenure in Denver has seemingly come to an end puts a halt to that. Instead, Ja'Quan McMillian is going to take this award and he is well deserved of it.
McMillian went from a player just happy to be part of the 53-man roster to a huge piece of this year's defense. When the Broncos went on their run after starting 1-5, highlighted by an opportunistic defense that was getting turnovers, McMillian might have been the main catalyst in there.
Undrafted last year out of East Carolina, McMillian went from a guy who played in just one game as a rookie to a player who had 51 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
McMillian was one of the team's true bright spots this year.