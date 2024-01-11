Handing out the Denver Broncos 2023 season awards
The Denver Broncos missed the playoffs in Sean Payton's first season as head coach of the Denver Broncos, but it was still considered a successful season by some. Who takes home this year's awards?
Rookie of the Year: Marvin Mims, Jr.
The Broncos did not get a massive contribution from their rookie class, but the first player the selected back in April, Marvin Mims, had the biggest impact.
This award came down to Mims and undrafted free agent Jaleel McLaughlin, but Mims gets the edge because he made a few more impactful plays and because he was voted onto the Pro Bowl Games roster as a specialist.
Mims caught 22 passes for 377 yards and a touchdown while leading the team by averaging 17.1 yards per catch. Many Broncos fans felt he needed more offensive reps and that is something that he should see greatly increase in 2024.
Special teams is where he really made his mark. He averaged 26.5 yards per kick return which included one he returned 99 yards for a touchdown. As a punt returner, he averaged 16.4 yard per return.
Of all players that had at least 10 punt returns, Mims' average led the entire league. Only three other players with at least 10 kickoff returns had a better average than Mims, who will now get to show off his skills in Orlando as part of the Pro Bowl Games.