Is Greg Dulcich playing tonight? (Latest injury update for Broncos vs. Chiefs in NFL Week 6)
The latest injury update for Denver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich.
By Peter Dewey
Denver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich may be returning to the lineup after missing the past four games with a hamstring injury.
Denver released wideout Lil’Jordan Humphrey to open up a roster spot for Dulcich, who spent the past four games on injured reserve.
Here’s the latest on the second-year tight end’s status for Week 6:
Greg Dulcich injury status for Week 6 game vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Dulcich is listed as questionable for Week 6 against the Chiefs with his hamstring injury.
It seems like he has a good chance to play after the team activated him to return from injured reserve.
Best Denver Broncos prop bet in Week 6 vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Javonte Williams OVER 34.5 rushing yards
Even if Dulcich comes back, I think that the run game is going to be where Denver leans in Week 6.
Javonte Williams is returning from a quad injury that kept him out in Week 5, and he’s cleared this total in every game he’s been healthy in this season. Plus, the Chiefs allow the 10th most yards per carry in the NFL this season.
Dulcich would be a risky target in the prop market since we’re not sure if he’s playing yet – or will play his normal role – so I’d rather take a chance on a player like Williams.
Greg Dulcich injury history
Dulcich has dealt with multiple hamstring injuries in his NFL career, as he missed the final two games of the 2022 regular season with a hamstring issue.
He then exited the team’s Week 1 game this season with an injury and missed the next four on injured reserve.
When is Greg Dulcich coming back?
Dulcich has a chance to play in Week 6 against the Chiefs, but if not he will have 10 more days to get ready to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 22.
Denver Broncos next 5 opponents
- Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 22
- Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 29
- Buffalo Bills, Monday, Oct. 13
- Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 19
- Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 26
Kansas City Chiefs injury report
- Travis Kelce – questionable, ankle
- George Karlaftis – questionable, hamstring
- Tommy Townsend – questionable, left knee
Denver Broncos injury report
- Frank Clark – out, illness
- Baron Browning – out, knee
- DJ Jones – out, knee
- Greg Dulcich – questionable, hamstring
