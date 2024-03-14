Grading the Broncos 10 biggest moves in 2024 free agency
We grade the Broncos' 10 most impactful moves so far
7. Re-signing SAF PJ Locke
One of the Broncos' top ascending in-house free agents going into the 2024 offseason was PJ Locke. Locke had a career-high 53 total tackles last year, 3.0 sacks, 3 QB hits, 2 forced fumbles, an interception, and 5 passes defensed.
The Broncos had to rely on Locke due to Caden Sterns being injured and Kareem Jackson being oft-suspended. Locke took advantage of the opportunity and earned himself a multi-year deal from Denver. He will now be taking on a full-time starting role over the course of a 17-game season, something he's never been asked to do before. But for a guy who has been around since 2019, this is a cool story and good move by the organization.
At two years, $7 million, the price was right as well.
Our Grade: A
8. Re-signing WR Tim Patrick
The Broncos didn't get to see Tim Patrick play a single snap on the three-year extension he signed back in November 2021, but they might get to see him play on the renewed one-year agreement they have for 2024.
Patrick was set to account nearly $16 million against the Broncos' salary cap in 2024, but he agreed to restructure his salary to $1.25 million, giving the Broncos $8 million in salary cap space. This is a risk-free move to bring back a player who is beloved by the Broncos' fan base.
There's nothing to do but love it.
Our grade: A+