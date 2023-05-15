Grading the full Broncos roster by position after 2023 draft
Denver Broncos roster grades: Linebacker
Players:
- Josey Jewell; Jonas Griffith; Justin Strnad
- Alex Singleton; Drew Sanders; Ray Wilborn; Seth Benson
A year ago at this time, I think you could have made a compelling case that the inside linebacker position was far and away the worst position on the roster. The Broncos hadn't done anything at linebacker in the 2022 NFL Draft. Nobody expected much from Alex Singleton. Josey Jewell was coming off of a season-ending injury.
The 2022 season brought some good news at linebacker for the Broncos with Josey Jewell having a huge year and Alex Singleton leading the team in tackles. Jonas Griffith was supposed to be the breakout player on this defense, but injuries caused him to miss too much time to earn that distinction. He returns in 2023 along with the addition of third-round pick Drew Sanders.
Sanders impressed the media in attendance at the Broncos' rookie minicamp over the weekend and has a chance to crack the rotation as a rookie. Overall, I think this position group has talent and depth. There might not be any "Fred Warner" in the Broncos' linebacker room right now, but they are solid in terms of the starting lineup and the two-deep.
Overall grade: 88/100 (B+)