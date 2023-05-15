Grading the full Broncos roster by position after 2023 draft
Denver Broncos roster grades: Edge rusher
Players:
- Randy Gregory; Jonathan Cooper; Aaron Patrick; Marcus Haynes
- Baron Browning; Nik Bonitto; Christopher Allen; Thomas Incoom
Let me just spoil this one a little bit by telling you -- this might be the worst position group currently on the roster. In fact, as far as my "grades" go, it is the worst position group on the roster.
The Broncos signed Randy Gregory in the 2022 offseason to be their top guy off the edge, and he predictably played very little in his first year with the team. His struggle to stay healthy was frustrating because there were so many other options the Broncos had last year, including allocating those funds to re-sign Bradley Chubb or perhaps going after someone like Von Miller/Chandler Jones instead (even if it meant going up to a higher price range).
The position switch for Baron Browning appears to have been a success, but the jury is still somewhat out on that one. Browning has the talent to be an elite-level pass rusher in the NFL, but can he play the position consistently enough on all three downs?
Behind Gregory and Browning are a number of talented players, but players who could also be considered "Wild Cards" at the position. Nik Bonitto was a second-round pick in 2022 who needs to prove he can be strong enough at the point of attack to earn increased snaps.
Jonathon Cooper is a former seventh-round pick who has flashed for the Broncos in his first two NFL seasons, but have we seen anything consistent enough from him to believe he could be a full-time starter if need be?
This position group for the Broncos needs another veteran to raise the floor of the room. There are plenty of free agents out there, and perhaps bringing Jacob Martin back into the fold isn't out of the question, either.
Overall grade: 79/100 (C+)