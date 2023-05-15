Grading the full Broncos roster by position after 2023 draft
Denver Broncos roster grades: Defensive Line
Players:
- Zach Allen; Jonathan Harris; Jordan Jackson
- DJ Jones; Mike Purcell; PJ Mustipher
- Eyioma Uwazurike; Matt Henningsen; Haggai Ndubuisi; Elijah Garcia
The Denver Broncos have two high-priced free agents on the defensive line in 2022 acquisition DJ Jones and 2023 acquisition Zach Allen. Those two guys lead a group that I would classify as being "top-heavy" going into the 2023 offseason program.
Mike Purcell struggled with injuries for a couple of years but bounced back with a nice season in 2022. I think he brings strong depth but the question mark is at the defensive end position opposite Allen. Will it be former fourth-round pick Eyioma Uwazurike? Former sixth-round pick Matt Henningsen? Someone else?
The Broncos have options, and intriguing options at that, but they do not have much proven depth on the defensive line at this point. Part of the reason why defensive line coach Marcus Dixon was one of only two coaches retained from the previous staff is (presumably) his ability to develop guys on the defensive line.
Although he's got some high-priced veterans to lean on, Dixon is going to need to extract the best of the rest from this young group. Seeing someone like Jordan Jackson, Elijah Garcia, or NFL international prospect Haggai Ndubuisi emerge would be really cool. The Broncos might need it, unless they bring in additional veteran help.
Overall grade: 86/100 (B)