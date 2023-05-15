Grading the full Broncos roster by position after 2023 draft
Denver Broncos roster grades: Offensive Line
Players:
- Garett Bolles; Isaiah Prince; Christian DiLauro; Alex Palczewski
- Ben Powers; Quinn Bailey; Henry Byrd
- Lloyd Cushenberry III; Kyle Fuller; Alex Forsyth
- Quinn Meinerz, Luke Wattenberg; Will Sherman
- Mike McGlinchey; Hunter Thedford; Demontrey Jacobs
The overall grade for the Denver Broncos' offensive line will be heavily weighted toward the starting five as well as operating under the assumption that everyone is healthy. Again, we're looking at these position groups on paper.
I think in terms of volatility, this is the position group that, as of right now, is one injury at a couple of positions away from being in apparent disaster mode. For example, the Broncos really can't afford to lose either starting tackle Garett Bolles or Mike McGlinchey for any amount of time.
Sean Payton has historically only kept eight offensive linemen on his rosters, and he's also historically kept pretty unproven (or unheralded) depth. The Broncos don't appear overly deep on the offensive line, but don't be surprised if some of the projected backups turn out to be gems when all is said and done.
This unit got a massive upgrade from the arrival of McGlinchey at RT and Ben Powers at LG. The Broncos will get Garett Bolles back healthy this year, and Quinn Meinerz is quickly establishing himself as one of the better right guards in the league.
The true wild card here is Lloyd Cushenberry III at the center position. If he plays anything like what we've seen in his first three NFL seasons, it's not going to be good news. Can the new coaching staff get the best out of the former third-round pick out of LSU?
The Broncos have some young players with intriguing upside, but it's mostly late-round picks and dart throws in the depth department.
Overall grade: 89/100 (B+)