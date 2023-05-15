Grading the full Broncos roster by position after 2023 draft
Denver Broncos roster grades: Wide receiver
Players:
- Jerry Jeudy; KJ Hamler; Brandon Johnson; Kendall Hinton; Dallas Daniels
- Courtland Sutton; Marvin Mims; Lil'Jordan Humphrey; Jalen Virgil
- Tim Patrick; Marquez Callaway; Montrell Washington; Taylor Grimes
The wide receiver position is probably the "best" the Denver Broncos have on paper on the roster going into the offseason program in 2023. Injuries have really crushed this position group since the start of the 2020 season, robbing us of seeing the best versions of Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Tim Patrick (along with KJ Hamler) all on the field at the same time.
Entering the offseason program, Tim Patrick is seemingly ahead of schedule in his recovery, and both Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton are back after being the subjects of trade rumors throughout the offseason.
If everyone at this position group is healthy, I think it's a well-rounded and deep group, especially after the addition of Marvin Mims with the team's top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. You've got guys who can win with size, you've got good route runners, good blockers, guys with speed, and everything in between. This is a diverse group of receivers with a strong combination of experience, talent, and upside.
Overall grade: 92/100 (A-)