Grading the full Broncos roster by position after 2023 draft
Denver Broncos roster grades: Running Back
Players:
- Javonte Williams
- Samaje Perine
- Tony Jones Jr.
- Damarea Crockett
- Tyler Badie
- Jacques Patrick
- Emanuel Wilson
- Jaleel McLaughlin
- Michael Burton (FB)
It will be interesting to see how everyone feels about this position group at the end of the preseason. At this point in time, everyone in Broncos Country is getting dragged every which way by reports of Javonte Williams maybe being ready by the regular season, maybe needing to miss some regular season time, and the latest being that he might not even need to be on the PUP to start training camp.
Ultimately, we're just going to have to wait to see what happens here with Javonte Williams, but without him, I think you could argue this is the "worst" position group on the team right now. The addition of veteran Samaje Perine is certainly helpful but Perine has never been a full-time back in the NFL.
Is he ready for bell-cow duties? I'm not sold on that, but if the Broncos feel like Javonte Williams is going to be healthy, then I think Perine is as quality of a RB2 as you can find with his ability to play all three downs.
Behind those guys is a bunch of players who will have to run hard and run well in the preseason to really gain any traction among Broncos Country. They are mostly unknowns at this point.
Overall grade: 84/100 (B)