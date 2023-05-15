Grading the full Broncos roster by position after 2023 draft
Denver Broncos roster grades: Safety
Players:
- Justin Simmons
- Caden Sterns
- Kareem Jackson
- PJ Locke
- Delarrin Turner-Yell
- JL Skinner
- Devon Key
I think the safety position is clearly one of the best on the Denver Broncos' roster, headlined of course by veteran Justin Simmons. Simmons might just be the best safety in the NFL, and the only reason he's not unanimously discussed as such is because the Broncos have stunk.
Facts.
Simmons is one of the best players in the NFL when it comes to creating turnovers, and he had 10 caused turnovers last season (6 INT, 3 FF, 1 FR) despite missing five games due to injury.
The Broncos were able to re-add Kareem Jackson into the mix, and the expectation is for the veteran to come in and play somewhat of a reduced role with Caden Sterns taking on a much bigger role this coming season. Injuries have limited Sterns in his first two NFL seasons, but if he can stay healthy, I think he's the team's breakout star defensively this year.
This position features some quality depth in the form of PJ Locke as well, and he's joined by one of Broncos Country's favorite rookies: JL Skinner. The team also brings back Delarrin Turner-Yell to make this overall position group one of the best on the team as a whole.
Overall grade: 90/100 (A-)