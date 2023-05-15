Grading the full Broncos roster by position after 2023 draft
Denver Broncos roster grades: Cornerback
Players:
- Pat Surtain II; Riley Moss; Ja'Quan McMillian; Art Green; Darrious Gaines
- Damarri Mathis; Tremon Smith; Faion Hicks; Delonte Hood
- K'Waun Williams; Essang Bassey
The cornerback position starts with Pat Surtain II, who might just be the best cornerback in the NFL with only two years under his belt. Surtain has been absolutely as advertised since coming into the league out of Alabama, a prodigy at the cornerback position who has dominated his first two years in the NFL.
My overall grade for this position group weighs heavily toward Surtain and the potential of this group, because it's a young one. With that being said, I think the veteran of this group -- nickel cornerback K'Waun Williams -- is absolutely among the best at his job in the league.
Damarri Mathis is coming off of a strong rookie season and the Broncos are buying his stock as a potential starter while also hedging their bets by trading up for Riley Moss in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Having the strong rookie year from Mathis to look back on as well as the presence of Moss gives the Denver Broncos a few really athletic young cornerbacks to be molded by defensive backs coach Christian Parker.
If these young guys can take a step forward in the 2023 season, I think we could be looking at the best overall position group on the roster a year from now.
Overall grade: 89/100 (B+)