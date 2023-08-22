Grading every Broncos rookie UDFA's chances of making 53-man roster
What are the chances for each Denver Broncos rookie UDFA to make the team in late-August?
By Amir Farrell
NT PJ Mustipher - 15%
This is an interesting one because while the Broncos still have DJ Jones and Mike Purcell on the roster and are providing a ton of starter reps for Tyler Lancaster at nose tackle, there's a good chance Purcell will be starting the season on the NFI list, meaning there could be a spot opening up for rookie PJ Mustipher.
While he hasn't had the brightest offseason, Mustipher has flashed signs of potential and was an incredible player at Penn State and an even better leader for the Nittany Lions. Whether or not Mustipher makes the team will solely depend on Purcell's health status however, the coaches seem to think highly of the rookie.
WR Taylor Grimes - 5%
The UDFA rookie out of Incarnate Word, Taylor Grimes, had an incredible start to training camp with multiple catches and was quickly becoming a favorite target of QBs Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci but since then, has disappeared. For a moment, fans were starting to question if he could take away a spot on the 53-man roster from a veteran WR like Lil'Jordan Humphrey or Montrell Washington.
However, in the preseason opener, Grimes had two catches for 16 yards and in the following week against the 49ers was nowhere to be found in the receiving game. It's difficult to imagine Grimes making a serious comeback this week to grab a last-minute roster spot, but with the number of injuries suffered to the room, anything is possible.
DT Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi - <5%
Last but not least, the final Broncos UDFA rookie who actually was not given any guaranteed money upon signing his contract. It has been an uphill battle for Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi to make a name for himself in his first year in the NFL. In what initially appeared to be a thin group depth-wise, the Broncos' defensive line has brought a lot more clarity in terms of talent through the first two preseason games. Listed as the third-string left defensive end, Ndubuisi is a major long shot to make the team considering the recent leaps that both Elijah Garcia and Matt Henningsen have made in year two.