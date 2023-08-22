Grading every Broncos rookie UDFA's chances of making 53-man roster
What are the chances for each Denver Broncos rookie UDFA to make the team in late-August?
By Amir Farrell
ILB Seth Benson - <5%
Despite being one of Denver's more expensive UDFA rookies in terms of guaranteed money at $60k, ILB Seth Benson hasn't had as flashy of an offseason as the team hoped. Former fifth-round pick Justin Strnad has made more plays in the second level of the defense and thus, will likely lead to Benson being waived. In addition, despite a season-ending injury to vet Jonas Griffith, the Broncos still have three very talented linebackers in Josey Jewell, Alex Singleton, and third-round pick Drew Sanders.
Rarely did Payton ever go into the season with more than three linebackers and actually, his final year in New Orleans the team started the season with just two. Granted, this is an entirely different defensive scheme however, there is room whatsoever for Benson on the active roster.
CB Art Green - <5%
It has been a rough first NFL offseason for CB Art Green to say the very least. With fairly high hopes amongst the fanbase upon his arrival in Denver, Green simply has not performed to expectations. The Broncos awarded him the second-most guaranteed money at $180k among all their UDFA signings signifying their confidence in his ability.
However, as previously mentioned, Green has often struggled in camp and was getting beat pretty frequently in coverage. You have to imagine though with how much the Broncos paid him at the time of signing that he'll sit on the practice squad for a year.