Grading every Broncos rookie UDFA's chances of making 53-man roster
By Amir Farrell
LG Henry Byrd - <5%
Realistically, there is a very, very low chance rookie guard Henry Byrd makes the 53-man roster. The Broncos depth currently has Byrd listed as the third string LG behind Ben Powers (starter) and Kyle Fuller who can virtually play any spot on the interior offensive line. Like Fuller's versatility, Byrd also does have experience playing multiple positions on the offensive line as he played both left and right tackle during college and played both guard positions during high school.
However, Fuller's NFL experience will override that and Payton has never carried more than two left guards on his roster. The practice squad is the most likely scenario for Byrd in his rookie season.
LT Demontrey Jacobs - 10%
Like Henry Byrd, rookie Demontrey Jacobs is also listed as the third string at his respective position. Sean Payton and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi have publicly raved to the media about the 6 foot 6, 315-pound monster at left tackle saying he "has a lot of talent". Jacobs has had encouraging moments during preseason but has also had his struggles in pass protection as would any other undrafted rookie offensive tackle.
A redshirt year for the 24-year-old on the practice squad is the most probable scenario however, if the Broncos end up miraculously deciding to part ways with vet Garett Bolles, Jacobs will almost instantly lock in a roster spot.