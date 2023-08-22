Grading every Broncos rookie UDFA's chances of making 53-man roster
By Amir Farrell
RT Alex Palczewski - 40%
While Sean Payton typically has leaned away from carrying five tackles on his roster, there still may be hope for the 6 foot 6, 314-pound offensive tackle who fits Payton's prototypical offensive lineman down to the "T". As of now, we know for certain that Garett Bolles, Mike McGlinchey, and Cam Fleming will all most likely make the roster with Isaiah Prince being worked in at right tackle. Alex Palczewski, who played right tackle in college, has done an exceptional job during camp and preseason playing at his natural position and holding his own.
I've raved about the signing since the move became official in April and my mind has not changed. Palczewski has legitimate upside as a starting tackle in the NFL. However, Sean Payton has to decide if he would rather retain the rookie on the roster or sign him to the practice squad and risk another team poaching him.
OLBs Thomas Incoom/Marcus Haynes - 5%
While the Broncos' pair of rookie UDFA edge rushers have flashed at times during camp, they simply haven't shown enough promise during the first preseason games for the coaching staff to seriously consider them as depth pieces heading into the season. Of the two, Thomas Incoom has definitely made more plays during camp however, it has been a balanced attack off the edge from both.
Payton has generally carried five edge rushers heading into the season and while that leaves one more spot for either Incoom or Haynes to make the team, the Broncos still have Baron Browning returning from injury and Aaron Patrick who I believe is a better pass rusher than both of the rookies. Although, Incoom is a name to keep an eye on in the final week of the preseason, especially considering the team gave him the most guaranteed money at $200k among all their 2023 UDFA signings.