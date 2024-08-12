Grading Broncos wide receivers in first preseason game vs. Colts
By Jordan Lopez
Brandon Johnson – B-
The underrated gem (in my opinion) of the team continues to prove his worth in each preseason game he has played in. Brandon Johnson recorded two catches for 22 yards. He played well last year in the regular season when given the opportunity to, but he may be the odd one looking out to make the 53-man roster.
With Vele's emergence, Johnson may be assigned to the practice squad. If he does, another team should and would pick him up due to his abilities and tape. Johnson needs to stack days in training camp and perform well in these next two preseason games to make this staff second guess what they are going to do.
He has the talent to make this room better, but who knows how many receivers they are willing to carry on the 53-man roster.
David Sills V – B-
David Sills V had a good game and a key first-down conversion. Nix fired a pass to Sills, who was behind him, but he still managed to catch it and get the first down. He recorded two receptions for 15 yards on two targets.
Sills appears to be playing for a practice squad spot, and with his familiarity with the offense and more, he can stay in Mile High this season.
Jalen Virgil - B
Despite not getting a single target throughout the game, Jalen Virgil still had a good game with the kick returns he had. He had three returns for 88 yards, including a 44-yard return.
With the new kickoff rules and the strategy for special team coaches, it’ll be interesting to see what the Broncos do with Virgil. Other teams have hinted that they might keep a player on their roster just because of the new kickoff dynamic.
I wonder if Virgil qualifies in that category because he still has great speed for a wideout, too.