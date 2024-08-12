Grading Broncos wide receivers in first preseason game vs. Colts
By Jordan Lopez
Devaughn Vele – A-
The training camp star has continued to shine in his debut against the Colts. Devaughn Vele only recorded one reception for eight yards, but he did more than what the box score shows.
Vele drew two big defensive pass interference calls to move the chains and get down the field. His awareness and ability to play the position is impressive despite being a rookie.
One of the more underrated plays that went unnoticed by him was his effect on the Jaleel McLaughlin reception for 22 yards by Nix. As noted here by Ryan Edwards, Vele did just enough to create separation on McLaughlin’s defender to free him open down the sideline for the conversion.
Little things like this play might go unnoticed by fans, but they are huge for the coaching staff and Sean Payton.
Vele is making it tough for the other receivers on the team to make the 53-man roster, as it looks like he is safe to do so.
Lil’Jordan Humphrey – C
A receiver that Vele might be pushing out of the 53-man roster is someone like Lil’Jordan Humphrey. Despite having a subpar game at best, he needs to produce more with the opportunities given to stand out.
He recorded two receptions for nine yards on three targets. Humphrey is another one who is a big receiver and there might not be enough room for the skillset he brings. This room has enough size and physical receivers with Sutton, Patrick, Reynolds, and potentially Vele (to a certain extent).
At this point in the roster and the wide receiver room, speed will be of importance, and there are guys on the training camp roster who can provide more than what he can.
The only thing helping him is his familiarity with the offense.
Troy Franklin – C
It was very disappointing to see that Troy Franklin only had one target in his debut. Many thought that he would be featured a lot more and be the focal point of the offense later in the game. The fourth-rounder is in a similar position to Mims despite being lower on the depth chart than most expect.
Six other receivers played before he got into the game. Fans should still have faith in Payton's plan for Franklin, but he’s the other receiver this team needs to have a greater role for this offense to be at its full potential.
Just like Mims, his long-distance speed is as good as anyone. Franklin is arguably the Broncos’ best YAC player alongside Mims. If he continues to improve his route running and create separation on a consistent basis, Payton will have no choice but to feature him more in the regular season with a greater role.