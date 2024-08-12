Grading Broncos wide receivers in first preseason game vs. Colts
By Jordan Lopez
Josh Reynolds – C-
In a surprising turn of events (at least to me), it appears that Josh Reynolds is the team's WR3. He was the other receiver alongside Sutton and Patrick with the starters when the offense went into 11 personnel.
In his Broncos debut, Reynolds was subpar at best. He’s a big, physical receiver and is arguably Denver’s best-blocking receiver. He did his job in that department against the Colts, but in the passing game when featured, he struggled a bit.
Reynolds converted a first-down pass from Stidham for 11 yards. His next and last target came from Nix, and that was a big, missed opportunity. Nix threw Reynolds a nearly perfect pass to the endzone in one-on-one coverage, and the ball went through his hands for an incompletion. It would have been a beautiful connection between the two and the best touchdown pass of the game.
Whether Reynolds mistimed his jump or simply lost focus in the air to catch it, those are the plays the Broncos will have to rely on Reynolds to make in the regular season. He doesn’t provide a huge threat with yards after the catch but has the ability to go up and get it in one-on-one situations.
If Reynolds continues to polish his route-running skills, then this wide receiver room can have a different dynamic to it. Until then, Reynolds will be a good play-action type wide receiver for Denver.
Marvin Mims Jr. – B+
Despite playing a good game, it was disappointing not to see Marvin Mims Jr. featured a bit more with the starters. In the most surprising events of the game, Mims was still playing in the fourth quarter of a preseason game.
He took the very first snap of the game and then didn’t get in until the fourth drive of the game. Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Devaughn Vele got in the game before Mims, signifying that he may be lower on the depth chart than most expect.
Nonetheless, Mims still did the most with the opportunities presented. He recorded two receptions for 17 yards and a touchdown.
Nix found Mims for a red zone touchdown (hopefully, we can say that for a long time) for the only passing touchdown of the game. It was a great play design by Sean Payton, and Nix timed it up perfectly with Mims towards the sideline for the touchdown.
A greater role for Mims on the offense will be needed to unlock the team's full potential. He provides speed and other intangibles that the other receivers don’t have. Sutton, Patrick, and Reynolds are big physical receivers, while Mims provides more speed, deep-threat ability, and a more polished route-running option.
The expectations are still high for Mims in his second year in the league.