Grading all 7 picks the Denver Broncos made in the 2024 NFL Draft
Let's dive into all of the picks that the Denver Broncos made during the 2024 NFL Draft
2. EDGE Jonah Elliss, B
Brother of Kaden Elliss, who Sean Payton drafted with the New Orleans Saints, Jonah Elliss seems to be similar to Nik Bonitto in that he's more of a pass-rush specialist who struggles to set the edge against the run. He's also a bit undersized as well, so the pick itself isn't great, but Elliss brings (hopefully) a much-needed boost of the edge for the Broncos, who did not have a game-wrecker off the edge in 2023.
With them trading for DE John Franklin-Myers and their other additions at DT, the EDGE group should improve as a whole in 2024. Elliss was a fine selection, but nothing special.
3. WR Troy Franklin, A
Somehow, at the top of the fourth round, in a trade-up to the 102nd pick, the Denver Broncos landed a second-round prospect in Troy Franklin, who just so happened to be Bo Nix's college teammate. This was a home-run selection for the Broncos, as Franklin was projected to go about 50 picks before this.
Franklin is quite impressive at the line of scrimmage and possesses nice speed. He's not an elite prospect by any means but has a skillset that translates nicely in the NFL. All of a sudden, the Broncos have two young, encouraging wide receivers in Marvin Mims Jr and Troy Franklin.
4. CB Kris Abrams-Draine, B+
Another player who was largely projected to go much earlier, Kris Abrams-Draine is another strong pick for the Denver Broncos, who also added CB Levi Wallace in free agency. The Broncos bring in yet another young cornerback, and it seems like Abrams-Draine may actually have the ability to play in the slot and outside. He's on the slender size, but he's also not going to be thrust into the starting lineup, so I believe this pick could benefit the team in the long-term.
5. RB Audric Estime, B-
Not someone who is going to be a bellcow running back, Audric Estime is a bruiser at the position and might have a role as a short-yardage, redzone back. He was taken two picks later from Abrams-Draine and is 5'11" and 221 pounds, so he's got the mass to be a difference-maker in the NFL. Estime is a rugged runner who comes into an RB table in Denver with three incumbents who all have strong arguments to have significant roles in the rushing attack in 2024.
6. WR Devaughn Vele, C
Not much to talk about here with Devaughn Vele, who is 26 years old and also does have a similar skillset to that of Tim Patrick. Vele went to Utah as well, so it's kind of an obvious connection there. Vele has a huge uphill battle to make the roster, and with him being a late-round pick, it's not likely we hear his named called much at all this offseason.
Vele might be a practice squad candidate. He's 6'4", so he's got a nice catch radius.
7. OC Nick Gargiulo, C+
Playing college football at Yale, Nick Gargiulo is clearly an intelligent player who has starting experience all across the offensive line. The Denver Broncos did have a pretty deep center room as it is, but perhaps Gargiulo could even make the team as a backup iOL rather than just exclusively being a center. He's got great size and length, so there could be something worthwhile with him. Gargiulo was the second-to-last pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.