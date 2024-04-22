Get your 2024 Denver Broncos jerseys now
On Monday morning the Denver Broncos revealed their new 'Mile High' Collection of uniforms for the 2024 NFL season.
It marks the first time since the late 1990's that the team has revamped their jerseys. (Outside of the league-wide 'Color Rush' line).
The process of designing the new duds began in January 2023 after a survery of approximately 10,000 fans revealed that a new look (but the same colors) was needed.
Some of the new details include:
'Broncos Country' on the inner rear neck line, a new font that's similar to the one used at Colorado parks, triangular vents on the numbers (both front and back) which get smaller towards the top - a representation of thin mountain air, an angular shoulder pattern which represents the jawline of the Bronco in the team's logo and a '5,280' reference on the helmet bumper.
