Game-by-game predictions for Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Season
Week 16 @ Los Angeles Chargers
Now traveling to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16, the Denver Broncos need to win two of their last three games to give themselves a chance at the postseason. Considering that Jim Harbaugh is the best head coach they've had in sometime, I do think this team will know how to defend their home turf and win some games.
The roster is not nearly good enough for the postseason, but I do believe LA can win this game and bump the Broncos to 7-8.
Prediction: Chargers win 27-20
Record: 7-8
Week 17 @ Cincinnati Bengals
Can the Denver Broncos steal one of their final two games? Well, losing two in a row has just about ended the Broncos season, but they can at least play spoiler. The Cincinnati Bengals may be playing for playoff seeding at this point, but their own season depends on the health of Joe Burrow. Considering the Denver Broncos did beat some teams they probably shouldn't have in 2023, I think that can carry over into 2024.
Prediction: Broncos win 26-21
Record: 8-8
Week 18 vs. Kansas City Chiefs
To end the 2024 NFL Season, the Denver Broncos host the Kansas City Chiefs. If the Chiefs have already clinched a seed in the AFC playoffs, you have to figure that they'd rest some starters here. If that is the case, the Broncos would have a great shot at winning this game, and it could be a huge one for their future, as getting to 9-8 would give them their first winning record since 2016.
The Denver Broncos will win this game, but it'll only be if Patrick Mahomes is not playing.
Prediction: Denver wins 21-20
Record: 9-8
Let's be honest; we would all take a winning record from the Denver Broncos in 2024, even if it's without a playoff berth. After years of losing, finishing 9-8 with a rookie quarterback would give this team something substantive to build on for 2025 and beyond. This would be a huge success for the franchise.