Game-by-game predictions for Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Season
Week 9 @ Baltimore Ravens
The Denver Broncos do enter a tough stretch of games here. Traveling to Baltimore to face the Ravens is going to be a near-impossible task. Lamar Jackson is coming off yet another MVP award, and the Ravens have one of the best defenses in the NFL, even without former DC, Mike Macdonald.
The Broncos are probably going to lose this game.
Prediction: Ravens win 31-20
Record: 5-4
Week 10 @ Kansas City Chiefs
The last time the Denver Broncos beat the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead was 2015. So yeah, it's been brutal. This might already be penciled in as a loss for the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs are the two-time defending Super Bowl champions and are playing this game in their house.
Prediction: Chiefs win 30-18
Record: 5-5
Week 11 vs. Atlanta Falcons
The Denver Broncos being 5-5 through 10 games in the 2024 NFL Season would be a good thing. They firmly be in the early stages of the AFC playoff race, so a strong finish across the last seven games could squeak them into the postseason. The Atlanta Falcons appear much improved after signing Kirk Cousins in free agency.
They also replaced former head coach Arthur Smith with Raheem Morris. With already having enough talent on defense, the Falcons are a better team at the moment, so Denver losing their third game in a row would not surprise me here.
Prediction: Falcons win 24-20
Record: 5-6
Week 12 @ Las Vegas Raiders
Just two more games before the bye week, the Denver Broncos travel to play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12. After losing to them at home earlier in the season, can Denver come with a better gameplan? At some point, this losing streak has to end, and the 2024 Raiders might be one of the weaker Raiders teams in quite some time. The Denver Broncos can win a close game and finally end their losing streak versus LV.