Full list of every head coach in the history of the Denver Broncos
6. John Fox, 2011 - 2014
In his second stint as a head coach in the NFL, John Fox spent three years with the Denver Broncos and helped lead the team to the Super Bowl in 48, but they fell to the Seattle Seahawks. Fox went 46-18 in three years with a 3-4 playoff record, but it was clear after the 2014 NFL Season that the Denver Bronocs needed something differet at the head coach spot.
Fox definitely helped revive the team a bit, but it was the right move to part ways. Fox then spent the 2015-2017 seasons as the head coach of the Chicago Bears, but that was the last stint as a head coach in he NFL.
5. Gary Kubiak, 2015-2016
Former Broncos backup QB and head coach, Gary Kubiak helped bring the third Super Bowl title to the Denver Broncos. It was the 2015 season, Peyton Manning's last, where the Broncos went 12-4 in the regular season, earned the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, and won the Super Bowl.
Kubiak stepped away for health reasons following the 2016 NFL Season, which did mark the last year that he was a head coach in the NFL. Nonetheless, Kubiak's contributions to the Denver Broncos are obvious.
4. Vance Joseph, 2017 - 2018
Vance Joseph went 11-21 in two years as the Denver Broncos head coach. It was not a great tenure, and this famously was the offseason that the team could have potentially hired Kyle Shanahan and signed Kirk Cousins the next offseason. Instead, they got stuck with Joseph and Case Keenum for the 2018 NFL Season.
Joseph was just not ready to be a head coach in the NFL. And he could get another shot in a few seasons, as he is a respected coach, and teams value previous head coaching experience, so Joseph could get another shot to run a team.