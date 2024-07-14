Full list of every head coach in the history of the Denver Broncos
9. Wade Phillips, 1993 - 1994
Wade Phillips was a solid head coach in the NFL, but the Denver Broncos fans most know him as being the defensive coordinator of the Broncos "No Fly Zone" defense in 2015, which is very easy to argue as the best defense in the history of the NFL. Before that though, Phillips was head coach of the Broncos in 1993 and 1994, going 16-16 in two seasons. If nothing else, Phillips' tenure helped paved the way for Mike Shanahan to arrive as the Broncos new head coach.
The Denver Broncos did make the postseason in Phillips first season as the Broncos head coach, but they fell in the Wild Card round to the Raiders. Phillips was last a head coach in the NFL in the 2013 season with the Houston Texans. Phillips was 82-64 as head coach in the NFL.
8. Mike Shanahan - 1995 - 2008
Ah, this Mike Shanahan guy was pretty good, right? Head coach of the Denver Broncos from 1995-2008, Shanahan and former QB John Elway helped bring the first championships to the city of Denver. Shanahan also truly revolutionized the offensive side of the ball, and his schemes are still being actively used today.
Shanahan won over 60% of his games as head coach of the Denver Broncos and also earned an 8-5 playoff record with Denver. It's actually crazy to think that Shanahan is 71 years old, yet there were still some head coaches in the NFL last year who were as old or older than Shanahan in Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick.
7. Josh McDaniels, 2009 - 2010
Yeah, this was not a fun tenure for the Denver Broncos. I could type all day and still not get through all of the drama that happened under the tenure of Josh McDaniels. It ended on a sour note, and Daniels was not able to earn another head coaching gig until the 2022 NFL Season with the Las Vegas Raiders.
McDaniels teams went 20-33 during his time as a head coach, but he was not able to lead any of his teams to the postseason. At this point, it does not seem likely that McDaniels will be able to earn another head coaching job in the NFL. He is not yet 40