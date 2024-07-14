Full list of every head coach in the history of the Denver Broncos
12. John Ralston, 1972 - 1976
A head coach for just five seasons in the NFL, all with the Denver Broncos, John Ralston had a 34-33 record, but no playoff appearances. At this stage of the Broncos franchise, the team wasn't truly yet relevant. However, Ralston did help the Broncos get to a solid spot in their franchise's history, as coaches after him were able to get Denver over the hump.
John Ralston passed away in 2019 at the age of 92.
11. Red Miller, 1977 - 1980
A head coach for just four years and all with the Denver Broncos, Red Miller notched a 40-22 record with the team, including a 2-3 playoff record and a Super Bowl appearance in his first season back in 1977. The Broncos fell by a score a 27-10 to the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XII. Miller's teams were much more known for their strong defensive performances.
Miller passed away in 2017 at the age of 89.
10. Dan Reeves, 1981 - 1992
From 1981-1992, Dan Reeves was head coach of the Denver Broncos. Under Reeves, the Broncos made it to three Super Bowls, but they lost all three. He notched 110-73-1 regular season record with the Broncos, including seven double-digit winning seasons. Dan Reeves also earned a 7-6 playoff record with the Broncos.
The first head coach that John Elway had in his NFL career, Reeves' mark on Broncos history is obvious.