Full Denver Broncos trade deadline predictions
- How did the win over Kansas City change what the team will do?
- Which players will be traded, which won't?
- Will the Broncos be buyers or sellers on Halloween?
Broncos trade deadline prediction: Jerry Jeudy is moved
The Broncos may make only one deadline deal, but I stand by the team moving one of its wide receivers as there could be a decent return there. Sutton could be the guy the team chooses but there is a better potential return in moving Jeudy.
This could be a risky move for the team as the wide receiver room is far from deep, especially with Brandon Johnson being placed on IR. But if you have watched the Broncos in their last two wins over the Chiefs and Green Bay Packers, it's clear that a dynamic passing game is not going to be the formula to producing wins.
Trading Jeudy would also allow the team to get Marvin Mims on the field more often and based on the way that the offense is currently running, the likes of Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Tre'Quan Smith, or perhaps even a player or two off of the practice squad, can get them through this season.
An NFC team looking to make a Super Bowl run calls and gets a deal done:
The Lions end up being the team to get a deal done, giving them a combination of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jeudy to go along with some good complementary receivers.
The Patriots would like to get their hands on Jeudy, but they don't have a second-round pick next year. The Panthers don't have a first-round pick thanks to the Bryce Young deal, so they are hesitant to give up their top two picks in the draft.
Jeudy's performance against the Chiefs took him out of the market for those two teams. I firmly believe that he increased his value in the game Sunday as before that, I wouldn't have expected the Broncos to get better than a fourth-round pick for the player they took at No. 15 overall in 2015.
The Lions make sense as Jeudy could potentially make that offense even more dynamic. In return the Broncos get a second-round pick for next year's draft, replacing the one they lost in the deal to acquire Payton.