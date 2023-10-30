Full Denver Broncos trade deadline predictions
- How did the win over Kansas City change what the team will do?
- Which players will be traded, which won't?
- Will the Broncos be buyers or sellers on Halloween?
Broncos trade deadline prediction: Team trades Josey Jewell
This won't be a popular decision but the Broncos know that Jewell could sign with another team next season and he will be 29 years old in December. The Broncos drafted Drew Sanders with an eye on the future and teaming him with Alex Singleton for the rest of the season could jumpstart that thought.
With that in mind, the following trade is made:
The Bills are a team with Super Bowl aspirations. Matt Milano, one of their best defensive players, will miss the rest of the season with a leg injury. Jewell would be a key addition for the Bills' playoff run.
The Bills have likely seen how well Jewell plays against one team in particular, the Chiefs. The Chiefs still present a big roadblock on Buffalo's journey to the Super Bowl, so this trade, which they could make happen for a Day 3 draft pick, makes a lot of sense for them.
Broncos Country would likely be sad to see Jewell go and would certainly feel he's worth more than a fifth-round pick, but the business side of the NFL sometimes works that way.