Full Denver Broncos trade deadline predictions
- How did the win over Kansas City change what the team will do?
- Which players will be traded, which won't?
- Will the Broncos be buyers or sellers on Halloween?
Broncos trade deadline prediction: Team will not be a buyer
Payton didn't rule out the team being a buyer ahead of the deadline but this is not a team that should be giving up assets, particularly future draft picks, to build on this season. Patience is key and even with a win over the Chiefs, it's still a team that has a long way to go.
If the Broncos are able to come back from where they were and make something out of this season, that will be a monumental accomplishment, but that needs to be done with the tools that are already in the shed, the same tools that they pretty easily defeated the Chiefs with.
So while the Broncos likely have some positions that need to be looked at and could be upgraded, having those draft picks will be much more important for future team building.
The Broncos have found a pass rush with Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper. Zach Allen is becoming a force in the middle. The secondary, particularly at cornerback, and a better receiving option at the tight end position would be the spots where you could argue that the Broncos need to get better, but unless those options would come incredibly cheap, the team needs to forge forward with what it has.