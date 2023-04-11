Frustrated ex-Chiefs running back would look great on the Broncos
Former Kansas City Chiefs' running back Jerick McKinnon appears to be frustrated that he isn't on an NFL team. Could the Broncos offer him employment? Well, the team still has a need at running back and McKinnon is a running back who offers a diverse skill set.
On April 7th, McKinnon tweeted this:
I don't think it takes a rocket scientist to infer that this tweet is about the talented running back not being on a team this late into free agency. McKinnon, 31 in May, was a third-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings back in 2014.
He's never topped 570 rushing yards in a season and did miss the entirety of the 2018 and 2019 seasons with injuries. He signed with the Chiefs in 2021 and had 62 rushing yards and 107 receiving yards.
In 2022, he took on a bigger role with the team. He rushed for 291 yards and had 512 receiving yards. He scored 10 total touchdowns and was a key piece of their offense.
He's accumulated 2,590 rushing yards and 1,856 receiving yards over his career. He's not a particularly great runner, but his pass-catching ability, veteran leadership, and ability to continue to fill a need for the Broncos make him a logical fit.
Plus, signing him so the Chiefs can't bring him back is another great reason to put him in the orange and blue. I think George Paton needs to get in the habit of taking more chances on free agents.
It never seems like Paton has had the willingness to make low-risk/high-reward signings, and McKinnon fits that bill.
He's 31 and would likely come very cheap, so there's the low risk. If he can be as effective as a receiver as he was with the Chiefs in 2022, then there's a high reward.
This applies to other free agents as well. But to get back to McKinnon, this isn't someone who would even have to make the week one roster, honestly.
If the Broncos do take a running back in the 2023 NFL Draft and see some nice progress from Javonte Williams, McKinnon could be the odd man out. However, signing him for the potential if what he can provide to the Broncos would be a wise investment.