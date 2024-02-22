3 free agents over 30 the Denver Broncos should sign in 2024
Among free agents who are 30 years old or older, who could make sense for the Denver Broncos?
3. Jacoby Brissett, QB, turned 31 in December
The Denver Broncos can do better than Jarrett Stidham for their QB2/bridge QB position, and Jacoby Brissett is the correct answer here. Brissett has been both a full-time starter in the NFL and has backed up a young QB before, so he's got the perfect pedigree for his potential role in Denver. He's also a good QB and better than Stidham.
Across 48 career starts, Brissett has gone 18-30. Across his career, he's tossed 51 touchdowns against 23 interceptions for a respectable passer rating of 85.3. Over the last two years between the Browns and Commanders, he's thrown 15 touchdowns against six interceptions for a 92.6 passer rating.
Whether Denver would need Jacoby Brissett for half the season or just be a backup all year, he can do it. With 79 total games of experience and a solid passing career, there might not be a better bridge QB option than Brissett. According to spotrac.com, Brissett's 2023 contract was valued at $8 million this year, so he is getting paid handsomely for a backup QB role.
And that is what a high-end backup QB costs in the NFL today. The Denver Broncos can cut Jarrett Stidham pretty easily this offseason and make the flip to Brissett.