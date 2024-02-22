3 free agents over 30 the Denver Broncos should sign in 2024
Among free agents who are 30 years old or older, who could make sense for the Denver Broncos?
2. Jon Feliciano, iOL, turned 32 in February
Someone who can be a quality depth piece and spot-starter is Jon Feliciano, who has played all along the interior of the offensive line during his career with several teams. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft and has started 61 regular season games and four playoff games.
With over 100 games of experience, Feliciano can help lessen the blow of potentially losing Lloyd Cushenberry in free agency this offseason. Spotrac.com lists his 2023 contract value at $2,250,000, so he'll be a cheap addition for the Broncos to make. I do think one of the more underrated units on a roster is that backup/depth offensive line group.
When you consider someone like Feliciano, not only can be play both guard and center, but he's not a bad player, either. The Denver Broncos offensive line was a very solid unit in 2023, and there is no reason to not continue to field a quality unit in 2024. With the team likely hoping that center Alex Forsyth can develop into the starter, signing someone like Feliciano as some insurance in case Forsyth does not do that would be smart.
He's made the playoffs in six of his career seasons in the NFL, so he's got the type of experience in big games that I am sure Sean Payton would covet.