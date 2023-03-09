5 free agents Broncos need to avoid
Dre'Mont Jones, Defensive Lineman
It's difficult to put Dre'Mont Jones here as it was clear that he should be the Broncos' top priority in terms of in-house free agents this offseason. But the price is just going to go too high.
Speaking of bidding wars, that is what is going to occur for the services of the 26-year old who has spent the past four seasons in Denver where he racked up 22 sacks.
It would be great for the Broncos to be able to keep him but as free agency draws closer, it seems there are more teams lining up every day. The Broncos may be best suited to focus their efforts elsewhere and use that money for another player.
The team may have to hope that someone like Eyioma Uwazurike can have a big second season if Jones does not return, but that is the risk you take. It's a tough call but it's likely that at least one team is going to be able to gives Jones way more money than the Broncos can.
Better option: Sign Poona Ford, re-sign DeShawn Williams