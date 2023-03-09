5 free agents Broncos need to avoid
Mike McGlinchey, Offensive Tackle
I'll admit, I have no idea what the Broncos should do at right tackle, but it is clear that they need one. Without a pick until the third round, it won't be easy to find a day one starter, either.
Mike McGlinchey is arguably the best option that is going to be available and that is why he's been connected to the Broncos this offseason. He also comes from Kyle Shanahan's trusted system that more and more teams are running.
But again, McGlinchey is going to command a massive contract and the Broncos could easily get into a bidding war.
You could put Kaleb McGary here for many of the same reasons. He is a former first-round pick and while he's been steady for the Atlanta Falcons, he hasn't been outstanding. And quite frankly, neither has McGlinchey and his best days could be behind him.
The Broncos don't have a great recent track record in signing free-agent right tackles but if the team is going to splurge on one this offseason, I'd prefer they take the guy who seems to be on more of a rise and has a higher potential ceiling.
Call it a hunch.
Better option: Sign Jawaan Taylor, Re-sign Cameron Fleming for depth.