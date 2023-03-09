5 free agents Broncos need to avoid
Bobby Wagner, Linebacker
It won't be a popular thought to see Bobby Wagner on this list. As soon as he was released by the Seattle Seahawks last year, the idea of him following Russell Wilson to Denver started immediately.
Instead, he signed with the Los Angeles Rams.
Wagner was terrific for the Rams, totaling 140 tackles, six sacks and two interceptions. He was one of the bright spots for the defending champs, who went through a rough year. But they still let him go in a cost-cutting move this offseason.
Now Wagner will be 33 years old when the 2023 season starts and while he could still have a good season or two in him, he's also going to be looking for big money.
If the Broncos could talk Wagner into taking far less than the five-year, $65 million deal he signed with the Rams last season, it would change this. But if he's still looking for that kind of money, the Broncos should just go with a player they had last season.
Better option: Bring back Alex Singleton.