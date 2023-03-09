5 free agents Broncos need to avoid
Marcus Davenport, Defensive End
It's not hard to see the appeal here. The Broncos could get a young pass-rusher who used to play under Sean Payton with the New Orleans Saints. But, let's don't.
Davenport rose up the draft board in 2018 as the potential next great edge rusher. He has gotten to the quarterback with the Saints but he's also been on the sideline just as much.
Davenport has only started in 32 games in his career. He does have 21.5 career sacks, so the talent is obviously there. But for what he is going to cost, that could be more than $1 million for every sack in his career, on average.
That is because Spotrac shows he could earn up to $23.2 million annually. Again, let another team pay for that potential.
Yes, dynamic edge rushers are not going to come cheap. But sometimes the best moves are not the sexiest ones.
There is a chance that Davenport will explode on his next team. But there's just as much of a chance that he will only be available half the time.
Better option: Sign Zach Allen of the Arizona Cardinals.
Signing Allen makes sense as he will demand a contract far less than that of Davenport. He is also familiar with new defensive coordinator Vance Joseph from their time together in Arizona.
Allen could be one of the best bargain values on this year's market.