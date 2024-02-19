Free agent wide receiver could make life a nightmare for the Broncos
To me, it's extremely obvious what is going to end up happening here.
The Denver Broncos have a long and likely tough offseason ahead of them with their own issues. And to add insult to injury, they might have to deal with their rivals getting significantly better. The Broncos did have an encouraging 2023 season, finishing 7-4 over their last 11 games after a 1-5 start.
There was a lot to like about the team, and the coaching staff deserves a ton of credit. However, the Broncos are as of now, pretty strapped this offseason. They have limited draft capital and currently have negative cap space. I do trust that Sean Payton and the rest of the front office will be able to dig their way out of this, but I think we could be looking at the 2025 season as the first year of the Broncos being able to re-establish themselves as a contender.
Well, there are 31 other teams in the NFL that will try to get in Denver's way, and the defending Super Bowl Champions are one of them. The Kansas City Chiefs just won their third Super Bowl in five seasons and did so with an atrocious wide receiver room and a physically declining tight end. This was truly a down year for KC, as evidenced by their late-season slide this year.
It was painful to watch them winning the Super Bowl yet again, and they did so with serious holes on offense. Considering the Chiefs are a team that I'm sure a ton of players want to play for, there could be a scenario where KC is able to sign some free agents for a discounted rate. They are surely going to add players to their WR room, and one of the top WR free agents this year is future Hall of Famer, Mike Evans:
The unfortunate truth is that Mike Evans would be a perfect fit for the Chiefs. Evans has been in the NFL for a decade and has had a 1,000 yard receiving season every year of his career. He's not really shown any signs of declining and has produced big numbers with marginal QB play during his career. Mike Evans getting to potentially catch passes from Patrick Mahomes for a couple of years would probably be a dream come true for the WR.
It'd be a brutal signing for the Denver Broncos, who'd watch their rivals get even better. Chiefs GM Brett Veach will have other in-house free agents to take care of, but there is no reason why Veach wouldn't again try to load up his roster to try to three-peat, something that has never been done before in the NFL.
Brace yourselves.